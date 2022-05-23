With warrant set to expire Tuesday, Presnell's death sentence remains on hold

May 23—A new date has yet to be set for the execution of Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who was scheduled to be killed by lethal injection on May 17.

The execution has been on hold for a week after a Fulton County judge sided with Presnell's attorneys in finding the state had not honored an agreement on when executions could resume after the pandemic.

Though Attorney General Chris Carr appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of Georgia, the high court has yet to issue a ruling.

The warrant for Presnell's death, which was signed by Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark, expires at noon Tuesday. With no updates on the case as of press time Monday, it appeared likely the execution would be postponed beyond the warrant's time frame. If so, the state would be required to obtain a new warrant.

The court-ordered stay has added a week, at the least, to the 46 years Presnell has sat on death row since he was convicted of murdering eight-year-old Lori Smith and raping her 10-year-old friend. He abducted the two girls on May 4, 1976 as they walked home from school by way of a wooded path.

Presnell was first sent to Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, which housed the death chamber at the time, then was transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

His case was appealed up and down the legal system multiple times, his death sentence being vacated in 1992. The present death sentence was re-secured by then-Cobb District Attorney Pat Head in 1999.

Last week, Presnell's attorneys argued to the Georgia Board of Paroles and Pardons that the condemned man's life should be spared on the grounds that he has severe cognitive disabilities stemming from fetal alcohol syndrome. Going on to cite a family upbringing where sexual abuse was "endemic" and decades of rape and beatings in prison, they asked for Presnell's execution to be stayed for 90 days and ultimately be commuted to life without parole.

The board declined to grant clemency, seemingly paving the way for the execution to go forward last Tuesday.

Late that night, however, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams blocked the execution from going forward and her order has remained in effect since.