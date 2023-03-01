Warrant shows items seized at murder suspect's family home

Mar. 1—Police recovered clothes, a flashlight and DNA belonging to the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case following a search of his family's home in Chestnuthill Township, Pa.

Recently unsealed documents from Monroe County in Pennsylvania show the list of items seized by law enforcement during a Dec. 30 search of the home where Bryan Kohberger was arrested. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

The list of items seized during the search include one silver Defiant flashlight, four "medical style gloves," a T-shirt, a Washington State University sweatshirt, a pair of size 13 Nike shoes, socks, shorts and boxers. Police also took a DNA swab from his cheek.

In January, Whitman County unsealed the document listing the items police seized at his Pullman home. That evidence includes one nitrile-type black glove, multiple hair strands including one possibly from an animal, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a dust container from a vacuum, a computer tower, a "dark red spot," two cuttings from an uncased pillow showing a reddish-brown stain and two mattress covers with multiple stains.

Nothing was seized from his former WSU office.

The unsealed documents from Monroe County show that investigators kept track of his whereabouts when he was staying at his family's home and as he traveled around the county in the days leading to his arrest. They monitored his cellphone, which appeared to be in the same vicinity of this residence. A white Hyundai Elantra registered to Kohberger was seized at his parents' home during the arrest.

The unsealed documents do not state whether a cellphone was recovered during the search. It also does not appear a knife was located.

Local police found a knife sheath at the King Road home in Moscow where the victims were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13. A single source of male DNA that police believe belongs to Kohberger was found on that sheath.

According to the probable cause affidavit, local police used surveillance footage of the Elantra and cellphone data to track his alleged movements before and after the Nov. 13 murders.

The data did allegedly show him taking a route to and from Moscow consistent with the white Elantra police saw on video footage.

Cellphone data also shows him in Moscow near the King Road residence on at least 12 occasions between June and Nov. 13. Almost all of those occasions occurred in the late evening and early morning hours.

Kohberger was arrested without incident Dec. 30 at his parents' home and arrived at Latah County Jail on Jan. 4, where he remains.

