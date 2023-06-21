Warrant still out for grandmother suspected in fatal Jeffersonville hit-and-run

Jun. 20—JEFFERSONVILLE — The grandmother accused in the hit-and-run death of a toddler in Jeffersonville allegedly exited her vehicle after the child was struck, before driving away from the scene.

Jeffersonville Police responded to the tragic incident at Motel 6, 2012 Hospitality Way, before noon on Friday.

According to court documents filed in the case, suspect Lisa G. Tesch is seen on surveillance video hitting the child, 18-month-old Eleanor Campbell, with her vehicle.

"Tesch appears, on surveillance camera, to become alarmed and leave the scene in the same vehicle a high rate of speed," Jeffersonville Police Detective Chris Beahl wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

A warrant is out for her arrest and her current charge is listed as a failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, a level 4 felony. Her bond has been set at $200,000 cash-only.

JPD is still actively searching for Tesch, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. They said Tesch may be driving the white Chevrolet Trailblazer believed to be the vehicle tied to the incident. The vehicle has Kentucky plates reading A9Z280.

The court documents note there is a distinct bumper sticker, white in color and circular in shape, located at the bottom right hand corner of the vehicle's rear window.

Court documents show Tesch has been in trouble with the law before and has faced both felony and misdemeanor drug charges within the past decade.

A number of agencies responded to the incident on Friday, including JPD, Jeffersonville Fire Department, New Chapel EMS, the Indiana State Police, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the Clarksville Police Department, and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"Days like today are emotionally taxing for our community and for the first responders who are involved," JPD Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said on Friday. "...Our agency grieves with the community and those families who were affected."

Anyone who knows where Tesch is is asked to call the JPD Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).