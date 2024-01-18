The Lubbock Fire Rescue logo adorns the side of an LFR apparatus in this file photo.

Lubbock police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a Saturday fire at a downtown motel.

Eric Perez-Gonzalez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison, according to jail records.

His arrest stems from an investigation that began after Lubbock firefighters responded to a report about a structure fire at the Raider Inn in the 900 block of Avenue Q.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher that a man was attempting to set both his truck and hotel room on fire, according to an LFR news release.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished both fires without injury.

Fire investigators believe Perez-Gonzalez set fire to a mattress in his room, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A motel employee who lived at the property told police he heard a commotion outside his room and went out to find Perez-Gonzalez trying to extinguish a fire on a mattress with a jug of an orange liquid, the report states.

The employee said Perez-Gonzalez was speaking Spanish and heard him say, "they have my family."

The employee told investigators he began backing away from Perez-Gonzalez who was holding a sharpened toothbrush. However, the employee subdued Perez-Gonzalez when he appeared to be distracted by other motel guests, who also helped restrain him.

Perez-Gonzalez spoke with responding officers and reportedly admitted to setting fire to his motel mattress and a vehicle in the parking lot. He reportedly told the officer he believed his family was being held and kept away from him and that he smoked methamphetamine earlier that night, the report states.

Perez-Gonzalez remains held at the Lubbock County jail, where his bond is set at $30,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Warrant: Suspect admitted to setting fire at downtown Lubbock motel