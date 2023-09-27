Warrant: Suspect in Central Lubbock shooting death sought help disposing murder weapon

Lubbock homicide investigators believe a 58-year-old man admitted to a relative that he shot and killed a 42-year-old man then asked for help disposing of the murder weapon.

On Sept. 21, investigators served James Young with a murder warrant in connection with the Sept. 18 death of Jesus Antonio Lopez Jr., who suffered a gunshot wound nine days earlier at his apartment in the 1800 block of 14th Street.

Young was already being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with the warrant. Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Young was initially arrested Sept. 9 in the 1900 block of 20th Street on criminal trespass and failure to identify charges. However, those charges have been rejected, according to jail records.

Meanwhile, the murder charge against Young stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes unit investigation that began on Sept. 18 after Lopez died from his injuries in the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lubbock police officers responding to a shots fired call about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Lopez's apartment found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

A witness at the scene told investigators Young and Lopez were arguing. Young was told to leave and the witness heard a gunshot and saw Young standing at the doorway before leaving, the affidavit states.

The affidavit did not disclose what Young and Lopez argued about.

Investigators learned that Young messaged a relative asking their help disposing a firearm. A relative told investigators Young called saying he'd killed someone.

Young remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Warrant provides details on shooting death in Central Lubbock