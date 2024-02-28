Warrant: Suspect in fatal Lubbock motel shooting acted out of fear

A 27 year-old man arrested Friday in connection with a homicide at a central Lubbock motel earlier this month reportedly admitted to shooting a man to death because he felt cornered.

Brian Anderson was booked Feb. 23 into the Lubbock County Detention Center nearly two weeks after Lubbock police found 35-year-old Orion Akins with a gunshot wound at the Hub City Inn in the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive.

Lubbock police responded about 8 p.m. Feb. 11 to a shots fired call reported at the inn.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that when Akins entered the room, Anderson whom the witness identified as "Tray," drew a pistol, shot Akins and ran away, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators confirmed that "Tray" was Anderson and obtained a warrant to arrest him on a count of unlawful possession of a firearm. On Feb. 15, four days after the shooting, police officials issued a news release seeking the public's help finding him.

Anderson was arrested in Anton and investigators spoke with him at the jail.

Anderson reportedly admitted to shooting Akins, saying the two of them had a previous altercation. He said Akins approached him at the motel and he felt "trapped in the room, which made him fearful," the affidavit states.

However, Anderson said he never saw Akins with a weapon.

Anderson was later served with a warrant for murder at the jail.

Anderson remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000.

