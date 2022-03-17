Warrant for suspect in Marlborough abduction of woman describes bloody, harrowing scene

An arrest warrant released Thursday details the alleged harrowing abduction of a Marlborough woman from a supermarket parking lot.

Kenneth Gordon, 20, of Love Lane in Hartford, and a 16-year-old were arrested recently in the case on charges that include assault, robbery and kidnapping, all in the first degree.

The warrant for Gordon’s arrest begins with an injured woman screaming for help on the night of Sept. 11. The 64-year-old victim had allegedly been pulled out of her own car and dumped on Hummingbird Lane in Berlin at about 9 p.m. She was bleeding from head wounds and also had a broken leg and an acute kidney injury, state police Det. Frank A. Cuoco II wrote in the arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman told police she had returned to her 2014 Infiniti QX50 after shopping at the Big Y supermarket in her home town when two males wearing face coverings approached and demanded money. The victim resisted and her right femur was broken during the fight.

The battered woman said she asked the pair, “Why are you doing this to me?” and one of the males allegedly answered, “Because you’re white and my mother is very ill,” the warrant affidavit says.

Police have not answered questions about whether a hate crime charge will be filed in the case.

The victim said the robbers put a bag over her head and forced her into the rear seat at gunpoint, the warrant affidavit says. They traveled to multiple ATMs and ordered her to withdraw cash, allegedly striking her in the face and head with a handgun five or six times, Cuoco wrote in the affidavit.

“The suspects demanded money and jewelry multiple times and one stated he was going to kill her approximately ten times,” he wrote in the affidavit.

After stopping a final time, they told her to get out of the car, but she could not move due to the broken leg, police said. One abductor got out, allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and pulled her out and onto the road. The thieves then allegedly set the $18,000 vehicle on fire behind a nearby liquor store, police have said.

Investigators connected Gordon to the Acura TL that the abductors drove to Marlborough through surveillance video and a witness who said she had sold the car to him in August, the warrant says. After locating the unoccupied car on Sept. 14, police seized several items for testing. DNA from a drink container matched a buccal swab from Gordon, police said in the affidavit.

Police also gathered information from other police departments, video footage of suspects using the victim’s credit card and evidence from Gordon’s seized cell phone, the warrant says. Police allegedly found incriminating web searches on the phone, including “ct abduction sentencing guidelines,” the warrant says.

Gordon and the juvenile fled to Florida, police said. They were found and detained outside a Dollar General store in Deerfield Beach on Oct. 6, then taken back to Connecticut, police said.

In an interview with the Courant after their arrests, the victim’s husband said he wants justice.

“We have to make sure the system punishes these [expletive] ... We don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” the man said.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com