Warrant: Suspect in Midland double homicide accidentally shot during robbery

Police lights.

Homicide investigators believe a man being treated in Lubbock for a gunshot wound was accidently shot in Midland during an apparent Dec. 17 home-invasion robbery that left two people dead and wounded one, according to court documents filed in Lubbock.

A Lubbock judge signed a search warrant allowing authorities to obtain a DNA sample from 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love, who is believed to be one of two men who barged into an apartment unit in Midland and shot at three people inside.

Midland Police Department arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden on Dec. 22 in connection with the deadly shootings. He was booked into the Midland County Jail on capital murder charges. His bail is set at $1 million.

Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr., 25, was also identified by Midland police as a suspect in the case.

The charges against the men stem from an investigation that began after Midland police responded to a shots fired call at the Ranch of Midland Apartments. As officers searched the area, a call came in about a gunshot victim, 21-year-old Deondrick Sims, being admitted to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Responding officers found two people - 20-year-old Anjaya L. Saddler and 23-year-old Decamren Sims - dead inside an apartment residence.

Meanwhile, Love's mother called Midland police saying she believed her son was also shot that night, the documents state.

She said Love was with his girlfriend who was trying to remove a bullet from his body but he was bleeding out. Love's mother was concerned her son would die without medical treatment. However, she didn't know where her son was.

At the hospital, Deondrick Sims spoke with investigators and said he, his brother Decamren and Saddler were in the apartment when someone knocked on the door.

Sims said he answered the door and tried to look through the peephole but it was covered. He said he asked who was at the door and the person identified themselves as "Tim."

Sims said he opened the door and the person immediately shot him.

Story continues

He said he turned around and felt that he was shot again in the back. He described the shooter as a black man who wore a black hoodie and a black ski mask. He said there was another person with the shooter but didn't see him but told investigators that the person sounded male.

Sims said he ran to the kitchen hearing more gunshots behind him. He said he saw his brother fall to the ground and Saddler, who sat next to his brother, screamed as shots rang out.

Sims said he heard one person say, "grab the [expletive]." However, he heard the other robber say, "I think you shot me." He said he believed one of the robbers accidentally shot the other one.

Sims told investigators he tried carrying his brother and Saddler out of the apartment but was unable. He said he left the apartment and saw a trail of someone else's blood as he made his way to his vehicle.

After speaking with Sims, an investigator learned that Love and his black Nissan Altima was found at an apartment complex in Odessa. He was taken to a hospital there and refused to tell officers how he was shot. He was later transferred to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock for treatment.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspect in Midland double homicide accidentally shot