Warrant: Suspect said woman shot in retaliation for attack

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

Lubbock homicide investigators believe a 24-year-old man shot a woman in the head then left her for dead on the road South of Lubbock before her body was struck by a vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Lubbock police arrested Isaiah Sanchez on Thursday, two days after Lubbock County Deputies responded to County Road 2300 south of CR 7700 and found the body of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera.

The call came in about 6 a.m. and was initially reported as a vehicle collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. An initial investigation indicated Lumbrera was laying on County Road before being struck by a vehicle, according to a Lubbock County Sheriff's news release.

However, investigators with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit believe Lumbrera was shot first, left on the road way and her body was later struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle called 911, said officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators spoke to witnesses, who reportedly said Sanchez told them he shot Lumbrera in the face, the warrant stated. Investigators also found evidence that Lumbrera was last seen with Sanchez and another woman hours before her body was discovered, the warrant stated.

Evidence on Lumbrera's person included a key for a room at the Executive Inn and a cellphone that contained images of Sanchez with a silver handgun. The weapon matched the description witnesses reportedly told investigators Sanchez used to kill Lumbrera.

The witnesses told investigators that Sanchez was upset with Lumbrera because he believed she set him up to be attacked by two men at the Carriage House Motel, the warrant stated. Witnesses also told investigators that Sanchez reportedly appeared unshaken as he described what he did.

Investigators confirmed that Lumbera booked a room at the motel and security camera footage showed her, Sanchez and another woman going in and out of the motel room in the hours leading up to her death.

The woman, who was not identified in a probable cause affidavit, told investigators she drove Sanchez and Lumbera to an area south of Lubbock and dropped them off within a mile from where Lumbrera's body was found. She said Sanchez was upset with both her and Lumbrera and she was concerned he was going to become violent with Lumbrera, the warrant stated.

Sanchez remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Witnesses say suspect shot woman, left her on roadway