Warrant: Suspects arranged to buy drugs from victim before deadly shooting

Homicide investigators believe a fatal shooting in a neighborhood north of Lubbock stemmed from a drug transaction, according to court documents.

The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Ahdias Stewart, was arrested Oct. 11, three days after Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies responded to shots fired call about 1:30 a.m. in the 99000 block of North Boston.

Responding deputies found two men suffering gunshot wounds. The first victim, 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz, was taken to the hospital where he died. Andrew Mojica, 46, was was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office news release states.

Investigators with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crime Unit learned 43-year-old Anthony Vasquez arranged to buy drugs from Ruiz, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Oct. 10, a Lubbock County Sheriff's deputy found Vasquez riding a Nissan Sentra traveling on FM 1264.

The deputy followed the vehicle to a home in the 7100 block of FM 1264 and approached Vasquez and Ahdias, who was driving the Sentra. Vasquez was arrested on unrelated warrants.

During the stop, a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent who arrived to assist smelled the odor of marijuana from the vehicle and called for a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office drug sniffing dog.

The dog's handler found the slide of a .40 caliber handgun on the ground near the passenger side of the vehicle.

Ahdias reportedly told the officers that Vasquez handed him the weapon, which was already disassembled, and told him to throw it out of the car.

A cloth bag containing other parts of the weapon was found inside the vehicle and on the grass outside.

During an interview with investigators regarding Ruiz's shooting, Stewart initially denied any involvement.

However, he reportedly admitted to firing the weapon five times during the drug transaction with Ruiz.

Stewart was booked-in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder.

Vasquez was also charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting, according to jail records.

