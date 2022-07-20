Warrant: Swannanoa man aided, abetted Memorial Day weekend murder

An Asheville Police car pictured on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

ASHEVILLE - A Swannanoa man has been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the shooter in a Memorial Day weekend murder, according to a warrant obtained by the Citizen Times.

Aric Rashad Harper, 28, helped Kevion Edgerton in the murder of Keith Mosely II, according to the warrant. He did so by driving Edgerton to the scene, looking for Mosely and "blocking the victim in with his vehicle," the warrant says.

Officers found Mosely, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at Mission Hospital, police said.

Previously: Update: Man charged with murder in Asheville shooting

Harper is being held at the Buncombe County jail on a secured $300,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate listing. It lists him as being booked July 19, and the warrant was served that same day. His attorney information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Warrant: Swannanoa man aided, abetted in Memorial weekend murder