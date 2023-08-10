Warrant: It took 7 minutes to steal 6 TVs from truck parked at Walmart

Aug. 9—All it took was seven minutes for suspects to break into a truck and steal multiple TVs worth about $2,000, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Guadalupe Barraza Torres, hired by Samsung to drop off TVs from a warehouse to a Fresno distribution center, stopped at a Walmart in Wasco for about five to seven minutes in March, he told investigators. He came back after getting coffee and tea to find the doors of a trailer attached to his truck wide open, the court report added.

Video surveillance shows individuals taking six televisions from what appears to be a Honda Odyssey, the court report added.

A California Highway Patrol officer sought data from Google to learn which cell phones were in the area, the search warrant added. It wasn't known if the warrant was granted by a judge or if the officer was successful in retrieving the data.