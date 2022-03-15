Warrant: Two men held on murder/robbery charges in death of woman

Mar. 15—One man allegedly shot and killed Shannon Riley in broad daylight on Mansfield Street and another allegedly man drove the getaway car in a brutal robbery, leaving the mother of three to die on June 24, 2021, according to warrants filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

Both Aquayl Foy, the alleged trigger man, and Chequerdo Foy, the alleged getaway driver, are being held behind bars in connection with the murder of Riley, 29. Aquayl Foy, 18, is being held as an out-of-state fugitive on murder and armed robbery charges in the Marion County, Fla., jail, awaiting extradition to Glynn County, jail records there show. Chequerdo Foy, 20, is being held in the Glynn County Detention Center on charges of murder/party to a crime, robbery and robbery/party to a crime.

It is not known whether the two suspects are related. Aquayl Foy allegedly shot Riley three times outside in the 1300 block of Mansfield Street that afternoon, after which he stole the woman's 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun, police said. Aquayl Foy then jumped into a 2016 Honda driven by Cherquerdo and the two drove away, eluding capture for more than seven months.

Riley was a former jail guard in Chatham County who moved from Savannah to Brunswick with her three children for a fresh start, family members told The News. She was working at a local call center, family members said.

Police said she was returning from a trip to the store on a bicycle when she got into a confrontation with a man at about 4 p.m. on June 24, 2021. After being shot, Riley was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she died of her wounds.

Police named Chequerdo Foy as a person of interest in the murder case by mid-July 2021, at which point the Brunswick Police Department was offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. For several months afterward, Riley's family took out an ad in The News each month on the 24th day to remind folks of the reward and to generate interest from those who might have information.

Nearby security surveillance video recorded a 2016 Honda Civic leaving the scene at the time of the shooting, police said.

Agents with the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Chequerdo Foy on March 8 in Orlando, after which Foy was transferred to the Glynn County Detention Center. Brunswick police at the time said another suspect was awaiting extradition from Marion County, Fla., in connection with the murder.