Warrant Watch: Hunt is on for suspect in drug deal leading to assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The U.S. Marshals Service of the Southern District of Ohio is asking for help locating a Columbus man wanted in multiple jurisdictions.

Romeo Dorsey (US MARSHAL’S OFFICE)

Marshal Michael Black with the Southern District of Ohio tells NBC4 they are working to locate Romeo Dorsey. Dorsey is wanted in connection to a drug deal that led to an aggravated assault of a woman, according to Black.

“Romeo is a violent criminal. He viciously stabbed a female several times causing major injuries to her,” Black said.

Dorsey is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police in connection to the aggravated assault and by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for robbery.

Warrant Watch is a partnership between the U.S. Marshals Service and NBC4 bringing attention to the most dangerous and wanted criminals in our community.

“This is someone that we need assistance with in finding so we can locate him, apprehend him, and bring him to justice,” Black said.

Through Warrant Watch, several arrests have already been made in Central Ohio thanks to your tips. Black said tips have come in within 24 hours that helped locate and apprehend violent criminals in our neighborhoods. Black said a tip came in less than an hour after a Warrant Watch segment that helped the Marshal service make an arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Romeo Dorsey, you can submit a tip to the US Marshals here. Tips can remain anonymous.

