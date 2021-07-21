Warrant withdrawn for social worker accused of neglect

Jul. 21—ANDERSON — The warrant for a clinical social worker accused of neglect has been withdrawn, and the woman was granted a request to travel before her initial court hearing which is now set for August.

Christina "Christy" Lynn Falink, 51, is charged with Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.

A child told authorities she was sexually molested for about two years and the teenager who was committing the acts had told Falink about what "was going on between" them, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Caitlin Foster-Morency.

The girl said Falink then told her not to tell anyone what happened because she did not want the teenager to go to jail, according to the affidavit. Falink told the girl that the teenager should not be blamed for his actions because "he can't control himself," according to the affidavit.

Falink is a licensed clinical social worker and the founder and president of the nonprofit Hoofprints to Hope, LLC. The organization offers equine therapy in Madison County and serves children ages 5 through 18.

A Facebook page for the organization is no longer available.

On Tuesday, Falink appeared before Madison Circuit Court 5 Judge Scott A. Norrick. Her attorney, Grey Harris, of Noblesville, requested the warrant for Falink's arrest be withdrawn.

Norrick withdrew the warrant and issued a no contact order between Falink and the child she is accused of neglecting. He also granted a request for Falink to travel before her initial hearing.

An initial hearing in the case has been set for 11 a.m. Aug. 19.

Falink has not been processed by the Madison County Jail, which would include fingerprinting and photos, but sheriff's deputy Major Joey Cole said the "court will more than likely order book-in processing at a later date."

Staff at Indiana Health Group in Carmel, where Falink works, said she is accepting new patients in August.

Story continues

In a personal bio listed on Indiana Health Group, Falink states that she has worked in a variety of treatment settings, including Carmel High School as an assistant dean and crisis counselor, inpatient and outpatient adolescent substance-abuse facilities, adoption centers, and as a home-based therapist.

In addition to traditional office therapy, Falink also promotes the use of equine therapy in her bio, services which are offered at the nonprofit she founded at her residence in Elwood called Hoofprints to Hope, LLC.

Emily Bauer, director of community relations for Carmel Clay Schools, said Falink was not an assistant dean or crisis counselor for the school. She said Falink worked at the high school from 1998 to 2004.

"Her title at the time of her resignation is listed as student services assistant," said Bauer.

Falink's clinical social worker license is listed as active and was issued in 2014 and expires on April 1, 2022, according to the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA). No discipline information is listed on Falink's license.

Eric Sears, director of communications and legislative affairs for PLA, said if someone with a professional license has violated a state law, statute, or rule a complaint can be filed with the Indiana Attorney General for an investigation.

Sears said information about professional licenses are updated regularly and if action is taken to suspend a license or if any disciplinary action occurs, the information is posted within the hour.

"Regardless where the complaint comes from, they will all be funneled to the attorney general's office and they do the investigatory process," Sears said.

Attempts by The Herald Bulletin to talk with Attorney General Todd Rokita were unsuccessful.

The Office of the Attorney General "relies in large part on the public to file consumer complaints in order for our staff to learn of concerns or issues regarding licensees," the agency stated in an email simply signed "OAG staff."

The state agency did not respond when asked if they investigate allegations brought to their attention without a written formal complaint, but it insisted "anyone may easily file a consumer complaint by going to indianaconsumer.com."

"Our investigations into licensed professionals are confidential, and we can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any such investigation unless and until we file an administrative complaint against a practitioner's license," the email states.

"There is no such action to report in response to your inquiry."

Attempts to contact Falink were unsuccessful. Her attorney did make a comment on Falink's behalf.

"We believe the allegations to be false and we have no further comment," said Harris.

He declined to comment when asked about Falink's request to travel before her initial hearing.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.