New warrants allege former SC youth pastor recorded, stored videos of bridal parties

A former youth pastor at a Landrum church is accused of filming bridal parties without their knowledge, according to new arrest warrants provided by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The warrants state Mayfield was a wedding videographer when he filmed the bridal parties.

The 24 new warrants signed by a Greenville County magistrate judge Friday are the fourth round of criminal sexual charges against Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35. Eighteen of the new charges are for voyeurism and six are for sexual exploitation of a minor, 1st degree.

There are 12 new voyeurism charges that allege he filmed the victims when he was hired to provide videography services for two weddings. An additional warrant lists a third wedding where he was a representative of the venue, First Baptist Church Gowensville, where he was also employed.

Mayfield now faces nearly 60 total charges in Greenville County and 11 charges in Greenwood County, according to warrants and public court records. Mayfield was arrested June 1 at his home in Boiling Springs then charged in Greenville County.

Other new warrants further allege he abused his official capacity as a youth pastor at FBC Gowensville by filming the victims, many of them minors. Thirty-eight of the Greenville County charges state that Mayfield committed the alleged crimes in his "official capacity."

The warrants stem from weddings that occurred in 2019 and 2021. One warrant states, while acting as a "representative and keyholder" at FBC Gowensville, where the wedding took place, Mayfield secretly filmed the bridal party and stored the video on his MacBook Pro.

The warrants say Mayfield set up camera to video the victims in areas where they had a "reasonable expectation of privacy." The warrants related to the weddings say Mayfield positioned the cameras in a areas used by the bridal party to change clothes and prepare for the wedding ceremony.

Mayfield confessed to possessing and storing the videos on various devices in a May 27 confession to Greenwood County Sheriff's deputies, warrants allege.

This confession came after he was caught filming a woman showering at a home in Ninety-Six, SC. Mayfield was arrested and admitted to filming her, according to a warrant related to the incident.

Senior pastor Josh Phillips previously told The Greenville News the church is aware of the charges against Mayfield and is cooperating with law enforcement. He did not provide further comment when contacted by email Tuesday afternoon.

"Right now, our first priority is identifying, notifying, and helping victims and their families work through this traumatic time," Phillips said in an email last week. "This has been incredibly painful for our entire Church."

A statement on FBC Gowenville's website reads:

On May 27th, 2023, First Baptist Gowensville leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members. Proper authorities were notified immediately and the employee was terminated from his role. Due to the nature of the investigation, FBC Gowensville refers all questions to the law enforcement authorities involved. We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events FBC Gowensville's website

The Greenville County Detention Center website shows that Mayfield does not have a bond set.

