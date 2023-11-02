Warrants out for the arrest of HOA president, treasurer at troubled South Fulton condo complex

The City of South Fulton Police Department has secured arrest warrants for two officials with Camelot Condominiums.

City officials announced on Thursday that they have taken out warrants against Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association.

They have not clarified the charges Ligon and Baldwin will face, but did confirm they have been investigating “alleged financial irregularities between Camelot Condominiums and some residents.”

Police plan on sharing more details during a Friday morning news conference.

The condo complex is no stranger to violence. Channel 2 Action News has reported on troubles at Camelot for years.

Earlier this year, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes reported that there had been three murders and 13 assaults at the complex in less than a year.

Since then, at least one other person has been found dead at the complex.

