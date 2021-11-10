Warrants arrest leads to filing of drug charge on suspect

Nov. 10—A 35-year-old man taken into custody by police this past weekend on some outstanding warrants drew a felony drug charge when four bags containing methamphetamine were discovered in his alleged possession during booking procedures at the Joplin City Jail.

Zachary W. Rantz was stopped by an officer Friday morning in the 300 block of South Connor Avenue for a bicycle violation and was arrested when the officer learned that he had some outstanding warrants, according to Capt. William Davis.

Rantz was charged with delivery of a controlled substance when bags containing 18.9 grams of meth were discovered on his person at the jail, Davis said.