Warrants: Asheville police charge mother, grandmother with murdering child

A spokesperson with the Asheville Police Department said murder charges were filed against two women following the discovery of a dead child at the Rodeway Inn, a hotel in West Asheville.

ASHEVILLE - A mother and grandmother from Gastonia were arrested by Asheville police and charged with murdering a three-year-old May 2.

Chantarica Nasha Matthews, 29, and Inga Torrence Matthews, 50, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their respective son and grandson, according to arrest warrants filed at the Buncombe County Magistrate's Office.

A note attached to one of the warrants said the child was three years old. Bill Davis, a spokesperson with the department, confirmed the age. He declined to confirm the child's gender.

Davis said police were still working to find additional next of kin.

He said that the charges were tied to a May 2 call that police responded to at the Rodeway Inn off Crowell Road, in West Asheville, where they were conducting a wellness check.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the hotel around 3:10 p.m., according to a press release. When they entered the room, they found the child dead on the floor and "extremely malnourished," according to a news release.

Warrants say the two neglected to care for the child, resulting in its death. The Matthews were also charged with concealing or failing to report the death of a child, according to the warrants.

"Detectives believe that they had been residing at the hotel intermittently for some time," according to the release.

Davis said both women had come and gone from the hotel for a "significant amount of time.".

Detectives are contacting other family members and working with the medical examiner's office in the investigation, according to the release.

Each woman has a $95,000 secured bond for the felony child abuse and concealment of death charges, and no bond on the first degree murder charges.

An employee working the front desk at the Rodeway Inn said the hotel would decline comment.

The two Matthews were scheduled to make their first appearances in court May 3, on the add-on calendar, but had not been assigned an attorney yet, according to the county public defender's office.

The child's death marks the fifth murder reported this year by APD.

Past homicide victims this year were:

Rebecca Lynne Shular, 38, whose remains were found Jan. 5 in a wooded area near Bleachery Blvd., Swannanoa River Road and River Ridge Drive.

Carl Ellington Jr., 24, who police say died Jan. 30 after he was shot multiple times by Jalia Love Jones. A medical examiner's report found that he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Simone Marquette Burnette, 49, who died in April after being shot by DeMarcus Royal. Royal died in custody, closing the case.

Lamichael Shawn Carter, 27, who police say they found dead in the road in West Asheville.

Police are asking for anyone with information to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. Calls can be made to 828-252-1110.

