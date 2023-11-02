Warrants say Augusta murder suspect stabbed victim, cleaned DNA from house

Newly obtained arrest warrants note that an Augusta man accused of murdering someone and burying the body in a shallow grave in his backyard killed the victim with a knife.

Colby Jovan Smith, 30, of the 800 block of Heard Avenue in Augusta, is charged with murder and concealing the death of another person, according to previous reporting.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 843 1/2 Heard Avenue in Augusta, which is Smith's address, Monday afternoon for a suspicious situation, according to arrest warrants.

Warrants note that Smith fatally stabbed the victim on Oct. 1 and then moved the dead body to the backyard, dug a shallow grave, and placed the body in the grave.

Smith also "cleaned any DNA evidence from within the residence that belonged to the victim," according to warrants.

Smith was detained on scene and later committed to Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to previous reporting.

The body has only been identified as "John Doe," according to warrants. The victim will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for identification.

Smith's criminal history in Augusta

Smith has been convicted of multiple felonies prior to his latest arrest, according to court records.

Here's a timeline of his arrests:

August 2010: Smith was sentenced to five years of probation and five years in confinement for burglary, criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of a gun during a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

April 2014: Smith was sentenced to nearly a year of probation and 10 days of confinement for criminal trespass.

May 2015: Smith was sentenced to 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service for shoplifting.

April 2017: Smith was sentenced to 10 years of probation and five years in confinement for two counts of burglary in the first degree, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and interference with government property.

