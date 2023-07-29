Warrants executed at 3 game rooms in Kalihi, Kaheka

Jul. 29—In a Thursday operation, local and federal law enforcement agencies raided three illegal game rooms in Kalihi and Kaheka, leading to three arrests for drug-related offenses and the recovery of dozens of gambling machines, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

During "Operation Firestorm" law enforcement officers executed search warrants at four different locations. In addition to the three arrests for multiple drug offenses, police also arrested another individual on suspicion of second-degree electronic enticement of a minor. Additional arrests are expected.

"This is the second Firestorm, and the public can expect to see more operations like this in the future," said HPD Chief Joe Logan in a statement. "Illegal drugs and gambling are often linked to additional criminal activity, including crimes of violence. HPD would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their commitment to making Oahu safer for everyone."

Illegal drugs, cash and 45 gambling devices were recovered from the three game rooms and will be reviewed for possible nuisance abatement and possible forfeiture proceedings.

"HPD's aggressive new approach to game rooms is improving neighborhoods across Oahu. Neighborhoods are safer and better for families without game rooms," said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. "We recently assigned a Deputy Prosecutor to handle the increased number of nuisance abatement and forfeiture cases HPD is generating."