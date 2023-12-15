New warrants filed against SC homebuilder who dozens say ripped them off

More warrants have been filed against a York County homebuilder who dozens have accused of ripping them off.

Christian Novellino is accused of taking money from families and failing to build their new homes.

Action 9 has investigated Novellino and his company, Constructing Up, since 2022.

Last week, the York County Sheriff’s Office arrested Novellino and served him with 12 warrants for breach of trust. They say since news of his arrest broke, dozens of other families have called with claims against him.

This weekend, deputies served Novellino with six more warrants. With those additional warrants, a judge raised Novellino’s bond from $600,000 to $800,000.

Since Monday, four new warrants have been filed against the homebuilder, bringing his bond to $1 million. That’s a total of 22 warrants.

Officials say they expect that number of complaints and warrants against Novellino to continue to grow.

At last check Thursday, Novellino was still in jail.

