Warrants issued for 15 individuals after shootout across south Wrens

Wrens PD issues more than 40 warrants for 15 individuals including charges of participation in criminal street gang activity. Many of the charges are related to a series of shooting in the early hours of July 6 where more than 60 shots were fired at five locations within the city between what officers are calling two area rival gangs.

Three have been arrested on gang charges and warrants issued for 12 more individuals after an incident left more than 60 bullet shell casings scattered across south Wrens neighborhoods.

An investigation into two groups of individuals in the Wrens area with gang affiliations came to a head July 5 and July 6 after an assault led to retaliation and shots fired in at least five locations in town.

“It all started with a battery that occurred where person was assaulted by a group of the rival gang members. It appears that sparked a bid deal where they gathered up chased each other throughout the city shooting at each other,” said Wrens Police Department’s Assistant Chief PJ Hambrick.

The assault occurred before midnight July 5 and between then and around 4:30 a.m. on July 6 shots were fired on Cotton Street, on Center Street near Jeeter, then at Pine Valley Apartments, then on the 500 block of Walker Street and finally on Cotton Street.

Three vehicles were struck by bullets and at least two homes, one of which was occupied by several young children at the time, Hambrick said.

The city is charging as many as 15 individuals, ages 13 to 31, with participation in criminal street gang activity for their roles in this incident and other crimes throughout the city. Hambrick said that the two rival groups are members of a local Bloods gang and a neighborhood gang that originated in Wrens called the POG or Pop Off Gang.

“There’s two small groups of individuals who are causing the majority of the issues here and we think this is going to put a stop to it,“ Hambrick said.

His investigation into these individuals began months ago after a video appeared on social media showing around 15 individuals at Pine Valley Apartments in Wrens talking about being members of the Pop Off Gang (POG).

“There were children as young as 12 to 16 years old holding firearms in the video, using narcotics and juveniles with thousands of dollars in cash,” Hambrick said. “Other small children, ages 2 to 5, were walking through the group. We began gathering information as to what they were doing. We wanted to see if this was just for show or if they were committing crimes.”

Story continues

Over the last several months there have been a number of shootings and other incidents involving these groups finally culminating in the events of July 5-6.

More than 40 warrants have been issued and the investigation is on-going and Hambrick said that more individuals involved are being identified daily.

Police Chief John Maynard said that he hopes these arrests will serve as an education to some of the younger individuals seen in the videos who may be looking up to those who are being charged.

“They need to know the consequences and that they are tough,” Maynard said. “Prison is one of the most dangerous places to be right now and there is the potential that these people could go away for a long time. We want to reach these kids as young as we can. It’s an unfortunate situation and doing nothing is no longer an option. Denial from a lot of folks is essentially enabling their children to do this. Family members recognize this, but they don’t want to sell them out or tell on them. But they are enabling them and their crimes are getting more and more violent.”

Hambrick said that he was disturbed by the fact that on the morning of July 6, the first 911 call was not made until after 4:30 a.m.

“There were 20 or 30 rounds fired that no one ever reported,” Maynard said. “No one should ever have to say that is the norm and not call in shots fired.”

Once officers started canvassing the neighborhoods, Hambrick said that citizens told him it had sounded like a war.

“Nobody came forward. We had to approach and ask,” Hambrick said. “The community has helped and people spoke when we approached. I don’t live here. The people we protect live here and we can’t do our job without peoples’ help.”

Maynard encouraged anyone with additional information regarding these incidents or any crime to contact local law enforcement via Facebook messenger, email, text message or voicemail. The city’s crime tip line can be contacted at 706-872-6755, crimeline@cityofwrens.com or individuals may call the city’s police department at 706-547-3232.

All callers about this investigation will be kept anonymous.

“We are here for the overall safety of every person that lives here, plays here, travels through here, works here. That’s who we are doing this for,” Maynard said. “We are also asking parents to step up and help save your child. Please speak to your children and educate them on who they associate with. We are not targeting anyone other than those who choose to commit crimes. As one of our council members put it, they have terrorized this community. We can no longer turn a blind eye to this because we will have another murder if we’re not careful.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Warrants issued for 15 individuals after shootout across south Wrens