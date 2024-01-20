Warrants issued for 2 men accused of robbing Walmart employee with autism in Plymouth

Authorities announced on Friday they’ve identified two men who allegedly robbed a man with autism of over $100 in August.

22-year-old Julius Houston Jr. and 20-year-old Antonio Taylor, both of Memphis, Tennessee, are wanted for larceny from a person and larceny under $250 from a disabled person, according to Plymouth Police.

On August 23, 2023, three men allegedly surrounded a Walmart employee with autism as he was waiting for a ride in the area of 300 Colony Place. The men were aggressive panhandlers, according to police, and convinced the victim to empty his wallet and give them $150.

An investigation led by Detective Brian Pierce has led to the identification of Houston Jr. and Taylor, and an extraditable warrant has been issued for both of them. The third suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Plymouth Police.

