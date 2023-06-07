Warrants issued against 4 men tied to fatal shooting of 4-year-old

Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department issued homicide warrants today against four men for Tuesday's fatal shooting of Taliyah Frazier.

Keimari Johnson, 20, and Kenlando Lewis, 18, were arrested Wednesday by Specialized Investigations Division detectives on gun and drug charges. Trey Dennis, 23, was arrested today. Lamarion Buchanan, 19, remains at large.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue. The four men are alleged to have been in a Ford sedan that pulled up to the intersection where a Chevrolet Malibu sat at a red light — Taliyah was in the vehicle.

Two of the four suspects exited the Ford sedan and fired multiple rifle rounds at the Malibu, fatally wounding Taliyah.

She was four years old.

"Taliyah was a precious, innocent girl, a child of this community who should be alive today," said MNPD Chief of Police John Drake in a video posted to Twitter. "A four year old struck down by gunfire impacts all of us."

Two other children and an adult in the car were not critically hurt, and the abandoned Ford was recovered Friday by police.

The motive for the targeted gunfire has not been confirmed.

"Senseless gun violence is claiming the lives of too many men, women and children. We must do better Nashville," Drake said. "Our police department is committed to doing it's part. Gun owners, family members, church congregations and others all have a role in securing weapons so they won't be stolen and teaching persons that violence and gunfire is not the answer to address conflict."

The investigation is being led by Detective Tim Skopek, with assistance from Homicide Unit colleagues and detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Diana Leyva covers breaking and trending news for The Tennessean. Connect with her by email at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police arrest 3 men wanted in connection with Taliyah Frazier's death