Warrants issued in August attack, shooting at house party

Apr. 16—ELKHART — Five people are accused of attacking two others at a party and firing handguns at them as they tried to leave.

Deandre Peoples, D'Angelo Gills, Katherine Williams and Ashley Williams, all of Elkhart, and Byron Coleman, of Goshen, are all charged in connection with a fight at an Elkhart residence in August. Arrest warrants were issued after police investigated the claims of two alleged victims of the assault and shooting, which they said happened after an argument broke out.