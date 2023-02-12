Warrants issued for city man in connection with Manchester stabbing

Feb. 12—Warrants have been issued for a city man in connection with an early morning stabbing downtown that left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday, officials said.

Manchester police say Desmel Cooper, 40, of Manchester is wanted on charges of first degree assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Manchester police responded to Nutfield Lane in the rear of 603 Bar and Grill, 1087 Elm St., for a report of a fight.

Upon arrival officers reported the fight was breaking up, but several people began yelling that someone had been stabbed.

Police reported finding a 37-year-old man lying on the ground bleeding and "fading in and out of consciousness," Manchester police spokesman Heather Hamel said in an email.

The victim, who police say was suffering from multiple stab wounds, was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses told officers at the scene that the victim and several other people had been arguing inside 603 Bar and Grill, then moved out into the parking lot where the argument continued.

Manchester police said they believe this is "an isolated incident and all of the involved parties have been identified."

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.