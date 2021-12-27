Warrants issued in deadly Mableton shooting

Dec. 27—Arrest warrants have been issued for two men police believe were involved in a deadly December 13 shooting at Mableton Ridge Apartments.

In the warrants, the Cobb County Police Department said the shooting resulted in the death of one of three men who were attempting a robbery.

Charles Pearson was killed in the December 13 shooting, according to the warrants. Police were dispatched to Mableton Ridge, located at 6660 Mableton Parkway around 1 a.m., the MDJ reported at the time. Officers found two men that had been shot. Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital, the Cobb County Police Department said.

In warrants filed Dec. 20, police say that Pearson and two others — Deon Lesean Edward Pearson and Alatin Fitzpatrick — went to the apartment complex to rob Carlos Flores. The three men were armed with guns and planned to steal drugs and money, the warrant says. It was not clear whether Charles Pearson and Deon Pearson are related.

During the robbery, Charles Pearson was struck by "a barrage of gunfire," which killed him.

Deon Pearson and Fitzpatrick have both been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery.

As of Saturday, neither man appeared in Cobb County mail records, and it was unclear whether they had been arrested.