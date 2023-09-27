Warrants issued for defendants who skipped court dates

Sep. 27—LIMA — A bench warrant for the arrest of Hezekiah Williams was issued Wednesday morning after the Lima man failed to appear for what was scheduled to be a change-of-plea hearing.

Williams, 23, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony that includes a firearm specification; four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications; a third-degree felony charge of having weapons under disability and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

The grand jury indictments handed down in May claim the alleged offenses occurred on or about Nov. 19, 2022.

The alleged victim in the case was present in court on Wednesday, as were members of Williams' family.

An Oct. 10 jury trial scheduled for Williams will be continued to another date if attorneys with the Allen County Public Defenders Office fail to hear from Williams by the end of the day on Wednesday, Judge Terri Kohlrieser said.

Williams was ordered to forfeit a $100,000 surety bond he posted in the case.

The judge said Williams has had his bond revoked on previous occasions and "has a history of not appearing in court." On June 21 of this year Kohlrieser issued a bench warrant for Williams on the basis that he had violated the conditions of his bond by testing positive for marijuana, methamphetamine and amphetamines.

Another no-show

Also failing to appear for his scheduled court hearing Wednesday was Hardin County resident Andrew Wolford.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Wolford, 35, of Forrest, who is charged with attempted tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and assault.