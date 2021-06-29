Warrants issued for man involved in Grand Forks Hotel shooting

Jun. 28—The Grand Forks Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a person involved in an early-morning shooting this weekend at the Quality Inn that left one individual injured.

Warrants for attempted murder, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment have been issued for Christopher Jordan Lane, 24, in relation to the June 26 incident. The police department and its partners are actively seeking the location of Lane, and the investigation remains open.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn at 3251 30th Ave. S., around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday to respond to a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the police department. While on scene, officers discovered one victim with gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to Altru Hospital by paramedics.

A Monday, June 28, news release did not provide information on the victim's condition.

According to the June 26 release, police said it appears the victim and the suspect are known to each other and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Grand Forks Police are asking anyone who may have information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD's Facebook page or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app