Warrants issued for men charged with murder in 1995 McDowell death

Jul. 7—WELCH — Warrants have been issued for two men the McDowell County Grand Jury recently indicted on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy relating to the 1995 death of an Anawalt resident.

Michael S. Underwood, 47, of Bassett, Va. and Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt were both indicted by the June 2021 McDowell County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the July 11,1995 death of Frank "Frankie" Lane, 53, of Anawalt. Lane was found early that morning near the Anawalt Post Office.

Underwood and Greer were required to appear before Circuit Court Judge Rudolph J. Murensky for arraignment July 1 along with other individuals the grand jury had indicted. Murensky ordered capias warrants for both men when they failed to appear, according to information available Tuesday at the McDowell County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Lt. T.C. Bledsoe with the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Beckley said that both Underwood and Greer were charged in 1995 with murder. They had preliminary hearings in McDowell County Magistrate Court, but the cases were later dismissed.

Lane, Underwood and Greer knew each other, Bledsoe said.

The investigation resumed when the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received new information in December 2019, Bledsoe stated. He declined to describe this information, but said it could lead to new information concerning the case.

Bledsoe declined to discuss the cause of Lane's death. People who recall anything about the 1995 case can contact Bledsoe at 304-766-5600.

People with information concerning the whereabouts of Underwood and Greer can contact the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment at 305-436-2101.

According to the West Virginia State Code, failure to appear in court has a penalty including a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

