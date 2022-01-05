Warrants issued for suspect in Columbus murder of Lorendo Vasquez-Lopez

The Columbus Police Department has identified a suspect in an October homicide.

CPD obtained a murder warrant and two aggravated assault warrants for Mikita Leonard, 40, in the Oct. 12 fatal shooting of Lorendo Vasquez-Lopez, 41.

According to CPD’s news release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 47th Street and 12th Avenue at 6:01 p.m. They found Vasquez-Lopez wounded by gunfire. An ambulance transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor.

“Although warrants have been obtained, the investigation is ongoing,” CPD said. “Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Det. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or email him at robertnicholas@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188.”