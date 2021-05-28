Warrants issued for suspects in planned attack on woman

May 28—ANDERSON — Authorities are looking for James Arnold Marlow and Jaramiah Griffin Randall Watson.

Marlow, 70, is charged with two counts of Level 3 felony aggravated battery and a warrant was issued for his arrest after police say he tried to hire someone to attack two people, one of them was his ex-girlfriend.

Watson, 30, is also charged with two counts of Level 3 felony aggravated battery and a warrant was issued for his arrest for attacking the woman.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department was contacted on Nov. 25, 2020, by a man who said Marlow was trying to pay $10,000 to have a man's arms and legs broken and his ex-girlfriend shot in her rear, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County Sheriff's Deputy James Sundheimer.

Marlow and his ex-girlfriend have a child together, according to the affidavit.

Marlow reportedly told the man in a recorded phone conversation where his ex-girlfriend worked and what vehicle she drove, according to the affidavit. He said his ex-girlfriend normally opened up the store where she worked and described a wooded area next to the store that would provide "cover."

According to the affidavit, Marlow said he wanted his ex-girlfriend to be shot "below the belt" and he didn't want her killed, but "just to have a bad day."

"He went on to say if it was easier to just give her a good thumping that would do too," Sundheimer wrote in the affidavit.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Sundheimer spoke with Marlow about trying to have someone harm his ex-girlfriend. Marlow denied the allegation.

Sundheimer told Marlow there was a recorded phone call with the information and Marlow's "voice was very unique."

"I had no doubt it was him that had made the phone call," Sundheimer wrote in the affidavit. "He said if he were to make a call like that from his own phone it would be like suicide."

The same day that Sundheimer spoke with Marlow, he contacted the ex-girlfriend. The woman said she was attacked on Dec. 21, 2020, while opening up the store where she worked, according to the affidavit.

The woman said a man approached her from the west side of the building and struck her several times in the lower legs. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.

Marlow's ex-girlfriend said she received several threatening text messages before the attack and after she ended her relationship with Marlow in March 2020.

Authorities were able to trace the text messages to Watson who said he saw Marlow at a fast food restaurant and Marlow offered him $5,000 to hurt two people, according to the affidavit.

Watson said he was told where a payment would be located after the job was done and he was to break the hands and knees of the woman who was later identified as Marlow's ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

He said he went to the store and waited for the woman. When she arrived he took a long stick he found in the wooded area and ran up to the woman striking her in the knees "a few times," according to the affidavit.

"I asked him how many times was a few and he said less than five times," Sundheimer wrote.

Watson said when he attempted to collect payment for the attack, he received a text message that the woman only suffered bruises and "that was not good enough," according to the affidavit.

"He said he didn't receive any money for doing what he did," Sundheimer wrote.

