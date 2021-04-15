Warrants issued for two Aiken men in connection with shooting near Crosland Park

Apr. 15—The Aiken Department of Public Safety has issued warrants for two Aiken men in connection to a shooting that occurred April 8 near the intersection of York Street and Crosland Drive.

Louis Jones Jr. and Jamar Bush have warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated breach of peace, according to a release.

Both subjects were arrested shortly after the incident for unrelated drug charges during the initial investigation, according to a release. The follow-up investigation has led to these additional charges.

Both subjects were bonded out of jail on the drug charges and are wanted for these new charges, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call ADPS at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous .