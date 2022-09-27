Warrants issued for witnesses in deadly shooting spree after suspect appears in court, officials say

The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected.

Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks.

Kelly is set to return to court on Oct. 18 because witnesses did not show up to court.

According to the judge, witnesses had been subpoenaed to appear in court this morning but did not show up. The judge said warrants will be issued for those individuals.

The violence left at least eight crime scenes across the city, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The shooting spree unfolded on Sept. 7 after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Lyndale Avenue around 1 a.m.

The victim, identified as Dewayne Tunstall, left behind a young daughter.

Hours later, a 62-year-old man was shot dead at a BP gas station on S. Parkway, and a woman was shot and critically injured on Norris Road near I-240.

MPD then confirmed a shooting at an Autozone on Jackson Avenue, where Kelly appeared to shoot a man during a Facebook Live video.

Another victim was identified as Allison Parker, a medical assistant in West Memphis, Arkansas. She left behind three children.

At one point MPD tweeted out a message to the community, urging people to stay inside if they did not have to be out.

The shooting spree sparked fear and chaos across the area.

Following the deadly rampage, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he was angry.

“This is no way for us to live,” he said during a press conference.

