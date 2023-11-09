Warrants: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee broke into Tesla dealership, stole car

Police said a man who allegedly shot a hotel employee in Kennesaw on Monday, went on a crime spree afterward.

Police told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that officers were called to the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Boulevard regarding a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation revealed that an employee was shot inside the lobby of the hotel.

According to them, the tipster saw a man, later identified as Gary Elliott, walking into one of the hotel rooms right after the shooting and said he appeared to be suspicious so they called the police.

Now, Elliott is facing new allegations. Warrants obtained by Newell alleged that Elliot broke into a Tesla dealership, vandalized cars, and stole one after the shooting.

We’re speaking with the man whose Tesla was broke into, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: