Warrants: Man says he was kidnapped by parents of wife he’s accused of fatally poisoning

Search warrants show a Mount Holly man claims his wife’s parents kidnapped him while he awaits trial for her murder. However, no one is facing charges in the kidnapping at this point.

A police report says Joshua Hunsucker was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the night of Feb. 4 near Mount Holly. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Hunsucker reportedly had car problems on a stretch of Lucia Riverbend Highway that evening.

Sources told Lemon Hunsucker said he was kidnapped and his hands were tied with zip ties. They also told Lemon that Hunsucker said he was injected with an unknown substance. Lemon asked authorities if they could confirm there was a substance in that syringe but they said they could not.

Hunsucker made national news when he was charged with killing his wife, Stacy. He’s accused of putting fatal doses of eyedrops into her water over the course of weeks.

Lemon was able to confirm Hunsucker is accusing Stacy’s parents in his alleged kidnapping.

Channel 9 has asked Stacy’s parents about these claims. They politely declined to comment.

Police told Lemon they’re still investigating, and said no charges have been filed.

The search warrant shows investigators seized the following from Hunsucker’s truck:

AT&T cell phone

GoPro camera

Pack of 11-inch zip ties

Eight pairs of swabs

Eleven latent lifts

The warrant for the case also mentions there was a tube of lipstick found at the scene. Lemon asked why this was significant enough to note but the DA would not say why.

The district attorney said while their office could not talk about specifics, the investigation will be extensive.

