Warrants provide more details in presumed death of Wilmington woman

New details are coming to light after the alleged murder of a transgender Wilmington woman last month.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 27-year-old KC Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King Street on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen in the 1900 block of Tradd Court on Jan. 12 and reported missing the following day.

KC JOHNSON

William Haven Hicks, a 26-year-old South Carolina man, was arrested and charged in connection to Johnson's presumed death. Johnson's body has not yet been recovered, but authorities are awaiting autopsy results regarding remains discovered in Georgia following Johnson's disappearance.

An autopsy will confirm whether it is Johnson and the manner of death, authorities said. There is no timetable for when the autopsy will be released.

William Hicks, left, faces a judge during a Tuesday, Jan. 24 hearing.

Here's what we know so far.

Warrants reveal more details

Hicks faces several charges in connection to Johnson's death and the alleged events of Jan. 13. He is charged with with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft.

According to arrest warrants, Hicks allegedly stole Johnson's wallet, two debit cards and her ID, together valued around $100. Arrest warrants revealed Hicks allegedly threatened Johnson with a hammer during the encounter. Warrants also allege that Hicks kidnapped Johnson and held her hostage.

Police said they believe Johnson and Hicks met on social media.

Hicks appeared in New Hanover County court on Jan. 24 and was held without bond. Hicks' next court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.

GoFundMe campaign raises over $3,700

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Johnson's sister has raised $3,710 as of the end of January -- some two weeks after Johnson's presumed death.

"This was obviously very unexpected so the funds to pay for a funeral aren’t exactly there," the campaign said.

The campaign has a goal of $6,000.

Family: 'Our hearts are full'

In the days following her disappearance and Hicks' arrest, Johnson's mother Dawn Buchanan took to Facebook to share more about her child.

"You want to laugh, KC was the person to make that happen," she wrote.

Last week, Buchanan thanked the community for their support during this time and for the donations made to the GoFundMe.

"...Our hearts are full of all the loving and caring people surrounding KC," she wrote.

As they continue to look for answers, Buchanan said Johnson's family won't stop fighting for justice.

