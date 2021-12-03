Warrants: Myrtle Beach High substitute rubbed body parts on student, sent vulgar messages

A Myrtle Beach high school substitute teacher sent inappropriate text messages to a student, invited him to smoke marijuana at her home and made sexual advances towards him in class, according to police records.

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication, Myrtle Beach police said Thursday.

The investigation began Nov. 11, when Myrtle Beach High School officials notified the School Resource Officer of reports of inappropriate behavior by a substitute, police have said.

Hilton-Hecht asked the student to go to her house with her to smoke marijuana during class time, according to arrest warrants obtained by the The Sun News through an Open Records request.

While in class and doing TikTok dances, the substitute grabbed the victim by the waist and told the minor she loved him before grabbing her breasts with both hands and placing them on the student’s chest, according to the warrants. Other students were in the room at the time of the incident.

The student is under the age of 16, according to police. There is one known victim.

The text messages included several vulgar words.

Hilton-Hecht was arrested and booked Thursday and no bond has been set, online police records show.