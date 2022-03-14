Warrants: Myrtle Beach woman stabs neighbor with box cutter over noise

A Myrtle Beach woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her neighbor with a box cutter.

Uniqua Chestnut, 36, faces an assault and battery charge. She was arrested March 7 and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail.

Police said the woman told officers Chestnut knocked on her front door and confronted her about the noise level. The woman told Chestnut she was “mental” and shut the door, according to arrest warrants.

Chestnut then banged on the woman’s door again until she answered, the warrants said. Chestnut threatened to kill the woman before attacking her with the box cutter, the warrants said.

The woman sustained a deep cut to her right tricep which required stitches, according to the warrants.

Police said eye witnesses confirmed the attack.