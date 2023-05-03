Warrants: Officer arrested for child sex crimes allegedly committed them as church leader

Records show a Cornelius police officer arrested for child sex-related crimes is accused of committing them while acting as a church youth leader.

According to his arrest warrant out of York County, the allegations against Erickson Douglas Lee were for incidents reported between December 2020 and July 2022.

The crimes all appear to have happened at Lee’s house on Caroland Drive in Fort Mill, the warrants show.

In one of the warrants, investigators said Lee is accused of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between December 2020 and June 2022. Deputies said Lee is accused of committing a sex act with a victim less than 16 years old, and said it allegedly happened 30 times in a 1.5-year period.

Investigators said around July 22, 2022, Lee, who was a 17-year-old victim’s youth leader, hurt him through “nonconsensual touching.” Authorities allege the victim was intoxicated when the incident happened, and charged Lee with first-degree assault and battery in connection to it.

Lee is also accused of playing a pornographic video that same day for a 17-year-old victim at Lee’s home, who investigators said he was a youth leader for.

According to one of the warrants, in December 2021, Lee allegedly committed sexual battery with a victim who was 14 years old or older, but younger than 16.

Channel 9 was able to obtain information showing Lee was a member of Young Special Forces, which is part of MorningStar Ministries. The Fort Mill church was established in 1995, according to its website.

Lee had been working as a patrol officer with the Cornelius Police Department since June 2021, according to the Cornelius police chief.

