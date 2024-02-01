Warrants, prelim arraignments reassigned from Judge Mancuso, wife of DA Mancuso

A Monroe County magistrate judge has been temporarily reassigned from certain duties.

In an administrative order issued on Dec. 28, 2023, Monroe County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington temporarily reassigned search warrants, arrest warrants and preliminary arraignments brought to Magisterial District 43-3-04, where Magisterial District Judge Colleen Mancuso currently presides, to the magisterial district judge on emergency duty. No reason was stated within the order.

"The president judge has an obligation to uphold the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary and to take steps to prevent identifiable conflict which would require disqualification," emailed Stacy Witalec, communications director for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. "This was an administrative, not disciplinary, function of the duties of the president judge relative to rule 2.11 of the Pennsylvania rules governing standards of conduct of magisterial district judges."

Rule 2.11 deals with disqualification in proceedings "in which the magisterial district judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

Judge Mancuso is the wife of recently elected Monroe County District Attorney Michael Mancuso.

In response to the Pocono Record’s request for comment, DA Mancuso took aim at Monroe County Republican Party Chairman Robert Butler, who had called for Judge Mancuso to resign.

In an email, DA Mancuso said his “only comment is that my assistant district attorneys continue to regularly appear before Judge Mancuso. Virtually all defendants and their attorneys are opting to have her continue to preside over these cases.”

On Monday afternoon, in a press release from the Monroe County Republican Committee, Butler said, “Considering a major portion of the work cannot be carried out by MDJ Mancuso, the district would be best served by her resignation and the process of selection for a full-time magistrate begin. Especially since she continues to collect the full $110,000 salary while only fulfilling a small portion of the responsibilities.”

“The Judge continues to do her job,” wrote DA Mancuso. “It is a shame when political sour grapes result in unwarranted accusations.”

Judge Mancuso declined to comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Magisterial District Court 43-3-04 is located in Brodheadsville and covers Chestnuthill, Eldred, Polk and Ross townships.

She won her first magisterial district judge election in 2011, running as a Republican and ousting 24-year Democratic incumbent Debby York. The two faced each other again in 2017, with Mancuso prevailing by a larger margin than before.

In 2023, Colleen Mancuso cross-filed and won both the Democratic and Republican primaries to appear unopposed on the November ballot.

Meanwhile, Michael Mancuso was elected district attorney in November as a Democrat after serving as first assistant district attorney under District Attorney E. David Christine Jr. He was formerly a Republican.

