Warrants reveal details of burglary that led up to Myrtle Beach’s first homicide of 2022

Arrest warrants reveal new details about Myrtle Beach’s first homicide of the year.

Bilal Harris, 42, was shot and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Jan 5., officials said. He died in the hospital three days later, said Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Myrtle Beach police officers said they heard gunshots on the 900 block of Grey Street while patrolling the area, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Patrick Anthony Brave, 28, with murder and first-degree burglary following the fatal shooting.

Brave’s warrants indicate that he drove himself and an undisclosed number of unnamed suspects to a house on the 900 block of Grey Street.

Brave then entered the house without consent and took a gun belonging to Harris, the arrest warrants state. A fight between Harris and Brave ensued. The two then exited the house, where the other suspects “laid in wait.”

Harris was shot multiple times before Brave and the other suspects fled the scene.

The warrants state Brave worked “in concert” with the other suspects “with the intent and malice aforethought.”