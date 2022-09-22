Warrants reveal new details in shooting the led to murder charges for Chaka Zulu

The attorneys for music executive Chaka Zulu want police to drop the murder charges against him.

Zulu, who’s real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is the longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris. He was arrested after a fight outside of the APT 4B restaurant in June. Atlanta police said Zulu shot and killed 23-year-old Artez Benton outside the restaurant, which Zulu owns, back in June. Zulu was also shot that night but survived.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, police charged Zulu with murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Buckhead Thursday, where Zulu’s lawyers and family addressed the charges publicly for the first time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Zulu’s lawyers argued that he is actually a victim and was defending himself when he shot Benton. Lawyers said he was attacked by a group of men, including Benton, who got mad that they could not get VIP parking and a table inside the swanky Buckhead restaurant.

“Why this escalated to the point that it did, was that part of the story yes. Is it all of the story? I don’t believe so,” attorney Gabe Banks said.

What the arrest warrants reveal, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.