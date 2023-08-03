Warrants reveal new details in YSL rapper’s arrest after cache of drugs, guns found in his home

Newly-released arrest warrants are revealing more details about the types of drugs and guns that investigators seized after executing a search warrant at the home of a local rapper.

Fremondo Crenshaw, 31, who performs under the name YSL Mondo and is a co-founder of Young Stoner Life music crew with hip hop superstar Young Thug, was arrested and charged last month at his DeKalb County home.

Court records show that he’s facing more than a dozen drugs and weapons charges, including three counts of violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

On July 26, agents from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, GBI and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office showed up to his Decatur home to arrest him on outstanding warrants after he failed to show up for a recent court date on separate charges, according to court records.

When investigators searched his home, they recovered 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 27 Oxycodone pills, 7.5 Xanax pills, 160 MDMA pills, multiple digital scales and packaging materials, according to an affidavit.

Crenshaw, who was convicted of aggravated assault in 2019, was also in possession of multiple firearms, authorities confirmed.

Investigators reported that they seized a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm semiautomatic handgun, Glock27 .40 cal semiautomatic handgun and an American Tactical Omni Hybrid .223 caliber pistol.

As of Wednesday night, Crenshaw was being held in the Cobb County jail without bond. He is awaiting trial there on a separate case after police say he strangled and assaulted a woman in a Marietta home last year.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden reached out to Crenshaw’s attorney, Torris J. Butterfield, but he declined to comment on the specifics of the new charges. He confirmed that he represent Crenshaw in a bond hearing next month in Cobb County.

YSL Mondo has been making headlines since the sweeping RICO indictment against hip hop superstar Young Thug and his alleged associates. Prosecutors claim that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is the leader of Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang that’s responsible for murders and other violent crimes across metro Atlanta.

Attorneys for Williams and his alleged associates deny all wrongdoing and claim that their clients are innocent of any accusations. They claim that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life records, a successful music label that has become a household name since the massive success of Young Thug.

YSL Mondo is not charged in that indictment but he’s been extremely outspoken on podcasts and other social media about the charges and allegations.

