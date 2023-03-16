Warrants served in catalytic converter trafficking case

Mar. 16—MOSES LAKE — Search warrants were served at a business and home along Stratford Road Wednesday morning in connection with the suspected trafficking of catalytic converters.

"Catalytic converters (thefts) are a hot topic again, with so many going on, so we want people to know that we've identified at least some of the people who are involved in that crime enterprise," said Kyle Foreman, Public Information Officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The warrants were served at 4793 and 4813 Stratford Road Northeast, the Dos Tesoros Smoke Shop and the home immediately behind it, just north of the Moses Lake city limits.

Foreman said the investigation began in late 2022 and investigators believe that individuals on the property are buying and selling stolen catalytic converters when they have no license to buy or sell scrap metal.

Investigations can take months to build a case, Foreman said.

"The public's expectation is that a crime is committed and an hour later that crime is solved and that's not realistic," Foreman said. "It takes many many months of investigative work in order to get to where we're at today."

Foreman said next steps in the investigation include going over any evidence found in the searches and then determining what charges, if any, will be filed.

Foreman said they encourage residents who have been the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the past three weeks and have not reported that theft to call 509-754-2011 extension 4591. That number will be live until 5 p.m. Wednesday. After that, call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160.

"We rely on input from citizens who can give us you know, 'here's what I know,' and we can then have the opportunity to look into it and see if there's anything we can do about it," Foreman said.