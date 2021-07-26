Warrants out for shooting suspects

Jul. 26—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is seeking two suspects in a shooting that took place over the weekend, leaving one person injured.

Larry Donald Williams III, 21, of Rockingham and Devon Ma'Quan Douglas, 21, also of Rockingham, are both facing one felony count each of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 report of shots fired and one person possibly being shot at Arthur Circle in Rockingham on July 24. At the scene, deputies located Kristopher Antonia McNeil, 35, of Arthur Circle in the front yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and flown to a trauma center, and is expected to survive, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After further investigation, law enforcement obtained warrants on Williams and Douglas in connection to the shooting. Douglas has since been arrested while in court on an unrelated case, though details of his arrest were not immediately available Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts is encouraged to dial 9-1-1, call Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454, or call the Sheriff's Office at 910-997-8283.