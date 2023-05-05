Warrants show what led up to arrest of Young Thug’s brother months after he took YSL plea deal

Channel 2 Action News has learned new details on the moments that led to the arrest of Young Thug’s brother months after he took a plea deal in the Young Slime Life trial.

Police arrested Quantavious Grier, whose rapper name is UNFOONK, on Thursday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participating in criminal street gang activity, not wearing a seatbelt and a window tint violation.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, who has been covering the YSL trial for months, obtained the arrest affidavit on Friday.

APD officers were conducting surveillance in the 200 block of Cleveland Ave. when they spotted Grier behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon parked at a BP gas station. Investigators said they observed what appeared to be a drug deal between the Grier and another person standing next to the car.

As soon as Grier the pulled out of the gas station, officers conducted a traffic stop, citing dark window tint on the SUV, investigators said.

When the officer asked Grier to roll down his window, he said he could smell marijuana coming from the SUV. He asked Grier to step out of the vehicle and detained him. Investigators say as soon as they opened the door, they spotted a handgun in the driver’s side panel.

“Mr. Grier advised that the gun was clean, which prompted me to believe he had knowledge of the firearm being there,” wrote the reporting officer.

The officers also discovered “marijuana particles” on the floorboard throughout the vehicle. Grier was not charged with any drug-related offenses, according to jail records.

Grier has a very extensive criminal history. He had a murder conviction overturned before accepting a plea deal in the Young Slime Life gang case against his brother Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, and his alleged associates.

As part of the plea, Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. He was released from jail after being sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and the balance on probation.

Under the conditions of that agreement, he was to complete 750 hours of community service and prohibited from possessing guns.

Seiden learned the a judge denied bond for Grier on Friday. It is unclear how Judge Ural Glanville will handle the new development in the case.

