Warrants show police sought knives, photos of victims at Moscow suspect’s apartment, office

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Police seized more than a dozen items during a court-approved search of quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington, on Dec. 30, including a black rubber glove, a vacuum dust container and red-stained bedding, according to a pair of search warrants unsealed Tuesday.

Law enforcement filed for the search warrant on Dec. 29, seeking blood (or items with blood, bodily fluids or skin cells), knives, knife sheaths — and sales receipts for either — and possible photos of the University of Idaho victims and the King Road home in Moscow where they were stabbed to death on Nov. 13, according to the records obtained by the Idaho Statesman. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey signed and sealed the warrants on Dec. 30 — the same day Kohberger was arrested at his family’s home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, while visiting them for winter break.

A separate warrant for Kohberger’s office at Washington State University, where he was a criminal justice and criminology Ph.D. student, sought similar photos, electronic data related to the victims’ home and the suspect’s internet search history and social media accounts, the records showed.

KREM2 TV in Spokane was the first to report about the unsealed warrants.

Judge Libey was not expected to review the seal until March 1. He previously cited threats to the public and law enforcement, and maintaining the integrity of the investigation as reason for the court seal.

On Tuesday, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy requested the records be unsealed.

“These warrants and associated applications were sealed, due to the sensitive nature of the investigation at that time,” Tracy wrote in his filing. “Since then, an extensive probable cause affidavit has been unsealed in Latah County, Idaho, which has alleviated much of the need for that sealing here in Washington.”