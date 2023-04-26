Warrants unsealed for 2 remaining Jan. 1 murder defendants

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Warrants for accused murderers Dimanione Lovelace and Shae Ann Martin were unsealed Wednesday now that all four adults and one juvenile accused of the killing are in custody.

Neither Lovelace nor Martin has yet to appear in Tippecanoe County courts for their initial hearings.

Lovelace and Amarion Alsup, both 19 and both from Kokomo, are accused of being the gunmen who shot and killed Anthony Holdbrook in the 800 block of North Seventh Street late New Year's Day.

Bailey J. Hensley, 18, of Kokomo, is accused of being the driver for the Jan. 1 crime spree that included robberies in Kokomo, Marion and attempted robbery and killing in Lafayette, according to prosecutors.

Martin, 19, and a 15-year-old boy, both from Kokomo, were in the car and along for the crime spree, according to prosecutors.

All four of the adults face 11 charges, including murder, robbery and theft. Additionally, they each face a sentence-enhancing charge of using a firearm in the commission of the crime, which — if convicted — can add between six and 20 years to whatever sentence they receive from the other charges.

Holdbrook planned to trade his handgun and some cash to Alsup in exchange for a Glock 19 handgun, according to prosecutors.

When Holdbrook approached the passenger side of Hensley's PT Cruiser parked near his house, Lovelace grabbed Holdbrook's gun, and the two struggled for control of the piece.

"Don't do that," Holdbrook said just before three shots were fired, according to prosecutors.

Holdbrook fell dead from at least one of those shots. Lovelace suffered a grazing wound to his left hand, according to prosecutors.

Lovelace has been incarcerated in Kokomo since Jan. 5 on a gun charge, a hold and a petition to revoke his bond, according to Howard County Jail records.

Martin was arrested late last week in Michigan. She has not yet been transferred to Tippecanoe County, according to jail records.

Hensley was arrested on April 18 at a home in Frankfort. She was transferred to the Tippecanoe County Jail the next day.

Hensley admitted taking $20 to drive her four friends to the robbery in Kokomo, the robbery in Marion and the intended robbery of Holdbrook, according to prosecutors.

Hensley told police she believed Lovelace fired the shots that killed Holdbrook, according to prosecutors.

Martin told police she believed Lovelace and Alsup each fired their pistols during Holdbrook's scuffle for his gun, according to prosecutors.

A conviction of murder in Indiana carries a possible prison sentence between 45 and 65 years. A Level 2 robbery conviction carries a possible prison sentence in Indiana between 10 and 30 years in prison. A conviction for the Level 5 charges of robbery, carries a possible sentence of one to six years in prison.

The misdemeanor theft charges carry a possible sentence up to a year, if convicted.

Any of the defendants who are convicted will have to serve 75% of their sentence before they can be released.

